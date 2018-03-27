For two area farmers, trip to South America was an eye-opening experience

Photo by: Rita Frazer The Illinois Farm Bureau group with its host farm family. Alex Utida, second from left, his mother, fourth from left, and his uncle, far right. In the background, workers are harvesting approximately 12,000 acres of soybeans and planting a second crop of cotton and corn near Campo Novo do Parecis, in Mato Grosso. Yields were 60-65 bushels an acre. Photo by Rita Frazer Image

PESOTUM — When President Donald Trump threatens to leave global trade deals, Eric Rund worries about what this means for farmers, who rely a great deal on exports.

“We need to be in on these deals. We don’t need to be trying to pick up what’s left over after the deals are done,” Rund said. “Someone else is going to take our place in a hurry.”

That someone else could well be Argentina and Brazil, the second- and third-largest corn and soybean exporters behind the U.S. They are countries Rund is well-acquainted with.

He returned in February from his most recent trip to Brazil and Argentina, where he and a group of Illinois farmers visited farms, barge-loading facilities, ag trade groups, a planter manufacturer and the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, where they met the U.S. ambassador.

“He remarked that it looked like we were on a pretty good trip,” Rund said. “It was a busy 10 days. We did a lot in a short while.”

Paul Berbaum, who farms west of Champaign and went on the trip, said it was an interesting look at how America’s ag competitors operate, though he said they didn’t feel like competitors.

“All the farmers we met with were really friendly, and they’re like an open book. They’ll give you any information, answer any questions,” Berbaum said. “They had a lot of questions, and we had a lot of questions.”

He’s been in touch with a couple of the farmers since the trip by email, asking questions about production costs.

“The world keeps growing. It’s them and us that are going to be basically the two producers that produce most of the food for the world,” Berbaum said. “So we really need to work together rather than against each other.”

Rund has been taking groups of farmers to South America for over a decade, and on this latest trip, he said a few things stuck out.

First, while most of Brazil’s ethanol is made from sugarcane, the group visited an operation that’s making ethanol from corn.

“That’s a new development,” Rund said. “Will they plant more corn to feed corn ethanol plants? Or will they take corn off the market? I guess the market will determine that.”

Second, Brazilian officials were concerned about how the rise in electric cars will impact ethanol demand.

“As electric cars become more common, the demand for ethanol is going to go away,” Rund said. “What will that do to our corn market? If (ethanol) drops 5 percent, what happens to the market? We need to be aware of these things and be ready to make a change.”

To combat this, Nissan is working on an electric car in Brazil that uses ethanol to power the car’s battery.

“They have high hopes for the car, and the infrastructure’s already there,” Rund said, unlike the charging stations that will need to be built for electric cars.

And third, while Rund said America’s infrastructure is still better than Brazil’s or Argentina’s, he was impressed with some of the new barge-loading facilities he saw in Brazil.

“After seeing those, it makes you realize that we can’t sit still and let our locks and dams in the Mississippi go to pot and not be repaired,” Rund said. “We need to keep our infrastructure up or we’ll fall behind in a hurry.”

Rund, who traveled to Argentina and Brazil with two Illinois Farm Bureau employees and 10 farmers from around the state, has been taking these trips since 2000.

He first went to South America in 1974 when he served in Ecuador in the Peace Corps, and for the last 30 years he’s been hosting South American farmers at his farm near Pesotum who are visiting the U.S. for the annual Farm Progress Show.

“They have a really good time, so they invited us to visit their places in Argentina, so back in 2000, we took our first trip to Argentina,” Rund said. “We had a very good time, and because of that, we took another group to Argentina. Then someone wanted to see Brazil, so we took a trip to Brazil.”

Berbaum said his first trip to South America was a success.

“I’m really glad I went,” he said.