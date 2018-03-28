Dog dies in Mahomet house fire

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Paramedics from Arrow Ambulance take care of a dog that was rescued from a house as Cornbelt and Seymour firefighters respond to a fire on the 100 block of North Turner Drive in Mahomet.

MAHOMET — A dog died as a result of a fire in the kitchen of a Mahomet ranch home Wednesday morning.

Cornbelt firefighters were called to the 100 block of North Turner Drive at 9:47 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames inside the single-story house, which is about two blocks west of the junior high school.

Cornbelt Fire Chief John Koller said firefighters found flames in the kitchen and knocked down the fire quickly.

“We contained it to the kitchen. It burned the cabinets. It was getting ready to move through the house,” said Koller.

“There were two dogs. One we got out and did a little resuscitation to and the other one passed,” said Koller.

The home is owned by Rick and Mary Mullen, who were not home. Mary Mullen retired in January from her long-time position as secretary to the Champaign police chief.

Koller said the house is liveable but there is light smoke throughout. An investigator is trying to pinpoint the origin and cause, he said.

The house had working smoke detectors, he said.

About 17 firefighters from his and the Seymour fire departments responded while Northern Piatt firefighters stoood by in the Mahomet station.

