One dog dies, another rescued in Mahomet house fire

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Paramedics from Arrow Ambulance take care of a dog that was rescued as Cornbelt and Seymour firefighters respond to a fire Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at a house in the 100 block of North Turner Drive in Mahomet.

MAHOMET — A dog died as a result of a fire in the kitchen of a Mahomet ranch home Wednesday morning.

Cornbelt firefighters were called to the 100 block of North Turner Drive at 9:47 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames inside the single-story house, which is about two blocks west of the junior high school.

Cornbelt Fire Chief John Koller said firefighters found flames in the kitchen and knocked down the fire quickly.

“We contained it to the kitchen. It burned the cabinets. It was getting ready to move through the house,” he said.

“There were two dogs. One we got out and did a little resuscitation to, and the other one passed,” Koller added.

The home is owned by Rick and Mary Mullen, who were not home. Mary Mullen retired in January from her longtime position as secretary to the Champaign police chief.

Koller said the house is livable but there is light smoke throughout. An investigator is trying to pinpoint the origin and cause, he said.

The house had working smoke detectors, he said.

About 17 firefighters from his and the Seymour fire departments responded while Northern Piatt firefighters stood by in the Mahomet station.

The fire is the third the department has dealt with in the last week.

— On March 22, firefighters were called to the 400 block of East Union Street about 10:30 p.m. Koller said they found flames in the basement but were unable to determine the cause.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, which remains under investigation. The occupants got out safely.

— On March 23, about 7:45 p.m., firefighters spent about an hour putting out a fire at an old corn crib, which was not in use, south of the village. The crib in the 1800 block of County Road 400 E, was set back off the road and water had to be shuttled in, Koller said.