'Big Lebowski' joins Ebertfest

Photo by: file photo 'The Big Lebowski' is coming to Ebertfest.



CHAMPAIGN — The Dude is coming to the Virginia.

The latest addition to Ebertfest, April 18-22, is "The Big Lebowski,” a Coen brothers film about a laid-back, easygoing burnout known as The Dude.

The 20th annual Roger Ebert Film Festival is hosted by Chaz Ebert.

The man who inspired the character, Jeff Dowd, will be a special guest.

Dowd is a writer and producer in the independent film movement, involved in the founding of the Sundance Institute and the marketing of dozens of films. Dowd will appear onstage following the film screening.

In his review of “The Big Lebowski” when it premiered 20 years ago, Roger Ebert described it as “a genial, shambling comedy about a human train wreck." That first review gave the film three stars, but in a later review he gave it four.

Jeff Bridges starred as Jeff Lebowski, or The Dude.

Festival organizers have already announced four films, all of which will be accompanied by their directors as guests: “The Fugitive,” directed by Andrew Davis, which will open the festival; “The 13th,” directed by Ava DuVernay; “Belle,” directed by Amma Asante; and “Daughters of the Dust,” directed by Julie Dash.

