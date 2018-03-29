Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

'Big Lebowski,' real-life Dude coming to Ebertfest
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 10:35am | Paul Wood
Ebertfest 2018 Big Lebowski poster.jpg
Photo by: Working Title Films
'The Big Lebowski,' which was released on March 6, 1998, will have a 20th-anniversary screening at the 20th annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, set for April 18-22, 2018, at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign. Accompanying it will be Jeff Dowd, the inspiration for Jeff Bridges' character, The Dude.

CHAMPAIGN — The Dude is coming to the Virginia.

The latest addition to this year's Ebertfest, set for April 18-22, is a screening of "The Big Lebowski," a Coen brothers film about a laid-back, easygoing burnout known as The Dude. Accompanying it will be Jeff Dowd, the man who inspired Jeff Bridges' character .

The film was released 20 years ago and will be shown at the 20th annual festival, which is hosted by Chaz Ebert.

Dowd is a writer and producer in the independent film movement, involved in the founding of the Sundance Institute and the marketing of dozens of films. He will appear onstage following the screening.

In his review of “The Big Lebowski” when it premiered March 6, 1998, Roger Ebert described it as “a genial, shambling comedy about a human train wreck." That first review gave the film three stars, but in a later review he gave it four.

Festival organizers have already announced four films, all of which will be accompanied by their directors as guests: "The Fugitive," directed by Andrew Davis, which will open the festival; "The 13th," directed by Ava DuVernay; "Belle," directed by Amma Asante; and "Daughters of the Dust," directed by Julie Dash.

