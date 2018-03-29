Urbana police investigating robbery at downtown post office
URBANA — Police are looking for a man who robbed the post office in downtown Urbana at gunpoint late Thursday morning.
Sgt. Matt Bain said about 11:30 a.m., a man entered the facility at 202 S. Broadway Ave., approached the sole female clerk working and whispered a demand for money.
“He lifted his shirt and showed what the clerk thought was a gun,” Bain said.
She described the weapon as black and chrome, possibly a revolver.
Bain said she handed over an undetermined amount of cash that the robber put in a white plastic Walmart bag. The robber also took several pages of postage stamps that were within his reach on the counter.
There was only one other customer in the post office and he had his back to what was happening, Bain said. He has not been identified.
The preliminary description of the robber is that he is black; about 45 years old; about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 185 pounds; and was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and a floppy blue hat like one would use for fishing or in the rain. He also had wire-rimmed glasses.
Bain said he was last seen running west on the north side of the former Urbana Landmark Hotel.
Police are trying to obtain video surveillance from nearby buildings. U.S. Postal Service investigators are helping Urbana police with the case.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
