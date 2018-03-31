Wind blows tree over on Lincoln

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette The City of Urbana crews work to clear a downed tree from Lincoln Avenue just north of Pennsylvania Ave. on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

URBANA — Urbana public works and arbor department employees are cleaning up the remains of a mature tree that fell across Lincoln Avenue on the University of Illinois campus this afternoon.

The wind apparently blew over the tree, which appeared to be rotting, said Urbana police Sgt. Kary Keleher. It was reported to Urbana police about 4:10 p.m.

"It's a very big tree. I'd guess 50 years old. It fell out at the root," said Keleher, who said there were strong wind gusts this afternoon.

"It's blocking all four lanes," he said of the tree, which went down just north of Pennsylvania Avenue by Illini Grove.

Keleher estimated it would take the public works department until 6:30 p.m. to get the road cleared.