Wind blows tree over on Lincoln
URBANA — Urbana public works and arbor department employees are cleaning up the remains of a mature tree that fell across Lincoln Avenue on the University of Illinois campus this afternoon.
The wind apparently blew over the tree, which appeared to be rotting, said Urbana police Sgt. Kary Keleher. It was reported to Urbana police about 4:10 p.m.
"It's a very big tree. I'd guess 50 years old. It fell out at the root," said Keleher, who said there were strong wind gusts this afternoon.
"It's blocking all four lanes," he said of the tree, which went down just north of Pennsylvania Avenue by Illini Grove.
Keleher estimated it would take the public works department until 6:30 p.m. to get the road cleared.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.