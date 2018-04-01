C-U should receive up to 4 inches of snow

CHAMPAIGN — According to WDWS meteorologist Greg Soulje, Champaign-Urbana should receive between two and four inches by the time the current snowfall ends.

WAND meteorologist J.C. Fultz said C-U already had 2 inches as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

The most snow our area ever received on April 1 was 4.3 inches, a record set in 1962.

“It’s not that out of the ordinary to have some snow in April,” Fultz said. “The average snowfall for Champaign-Urbana in April is 0.20 inches of snow.”

While the area had no April snowfall in 2017 and 2015, it had a trace of snow in 2014. The last time C-U had 2.5 inches of snow in April was 1994, Fultz said. The record for April is 8 inches, set in 1920.

“The biggest story will be a chance for showers and some thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday,” Fultz said. “Highs on Tuesday will warm into the upper 50s to around 60. Temperatures then drop off into the lower 40s for Wednesday. A rain/snow mix if possible Friday night into Saturday morning. The American model shows chances for some snow on Saturday, while the European model keeps the system farther south and Champaign-Urbana dry Saturday. You can’t just look at one model and say for sure this is for sure going to happen. We will use a blend at this time and watch the models closer for better consensus for Friday night into Saturday.”

Soulje said this could turn out to be one of the coldest and snowiest Aprils in last 10 to 15 years over parts of the Corn Belt.