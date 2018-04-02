Update: dense fog advisory expired

A portion of East Central Illinois is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Monday.

The advisory impacts Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, Piatt and Vermilion counties.

The National Weather Service says dense fog and temperatures well below freezing, will result in freezing fog, creating or enhancing slippery travel conditions.

Visibility will be a quarter of a mile or less, so be sure to slow down and use your headlights. Roads are already partly covered with snow or ice after yesterday's snow storm.