Local ag leaders worry about possible trade war

The manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau said the impact of a potential trade war between the United States and China will eventually trickle down to local farmers.



Brad Uken made the comments Tuesday on A Penny For Your Thoughts on WDWS.

Talk of a trade war between the two countries began when the U.S. imposed a tax on steel and aluminum. China this week countered with tariffs on several U.S. products, including apples and pork.



Uken said area farmers are concerned.

Uken said soybeans will become a focus for farmers if there is a trade war.