UPDATED: tornado watch, flood warning in effect for southern counties

New 4:24 p.m. Tuesday:



A flood warning has been issued until 3 a.m. for Coles County, Edgar County, and southeastern Douglas County until 3 a.m. Wednesday.



New 2:45 p.m. Tuesday:

A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for a portion of East Central Illinois. The counties included are: Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby.

New 11:33 a.m. Tuesday:



A flood warning has been issued for Coles County, Edgar County and southeastern Douglas County until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Original story:



The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for a few counties in the southern part of East Central Illinois until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The advisory includes southern Coles, southern Edgar, and southeastern Shelby counties.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain are moving across the warned area. Up to two inches off rain have already fallen, making flash flooding possible.