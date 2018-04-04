Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Grand jury indicts Ford County bombing suspects
Grand jury indicts Ford County bombing suspects

Wed, 04/04/2018 - 3:43pm | Ben Zigterman
Video:
Residents of tiny town discuss local alleged terrorists
Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Hope O'Neill showed The News-Gazette the location of the bombs that were found on her family's property, allegedly set there by Michael Hari, who has been accused of bombing a mosque in Minnesota.

URBANA — A grand jury indicted four Ford County men with the possession of a machine gun.

Michael Hari, 47, Joe Morris, 22, Michael McWhorter, 29, and Ellis Mack, 18, all of Clarence, were arrested last month on the same charge and are believed by authorities to be part of a homegrown domestic terrorism group led by Hari, a former Ford County sheriff's deputy and one-time Libertarian candidate for sheriff.

The three older men have been charged by federal prosecutors in Minnesota of bombing a mosque in Minnesota. They’re also suspected in the attempted bombing last year of a women’s health clinic in Champaign.

The indictment, which provides no new details about the case, alleges the four men possessed a machine gun from October 2017 through Feb. 27, 2018.

The dates of their initial appearances on the indictment have yet to be determined, U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Sharon Paul said.

