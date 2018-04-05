Longview woman involved in accident on U.S. 45 at I-57 dies

Other Related Content Longview woman in grave condition after accident on U.S. 45 at I-57

URBANA — The Champaign County Coroner is still trying to determine the exact cause of death for a Longview woman who was injured in an accident last month.

Coroner Duane Northrup said 77-year-old Katherine Schwartz died on Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Northrup said the woman was alert when she arrived at the hospital March 21 after an accident on U.S. 45 at the Interstate 57 interchange near Pesotum, but complications during surgery may have contributed to her death.

State Trooper Tracy Lillard said earlier that the crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. that day when a vehicle driven by 81-year-old Theodore Rund of Philo exited I-57 prematurely, then clipped the front bumper of Schwartz's vehicle, which was northbound on 45. Rund was not badly hurt and was ticketed for failure to obey a stop sign. Schwartz suffered a broken neck and arms.

Lillard could not be reached for comment Thursday.