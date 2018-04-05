Route 45 accident victim dies

Other Related Content Longview woman in grave condition after accident on U.S. 45 at I-57

The Champaign County Coroner is still trying to determine the exact cause of death for a Longview woman who was injured in an accident last month.



Coroner Duane Northrup said 77 year-old Katherine Schwartz died on Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Northrup said the woman was alert when she arrived at the hospital on March 21. But he said complications during surgery may have contributed to her death.



State police trooper Tracy Lillard earlier said that the crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on March 21 on Route 45 near Pesotum. She said a vehicle driven by 81 year-old Theodore Rund of Philo got off Interstate 57 prematurely then clipped the front bumper of Schwartz's vehicle. Rund was not badly hurt, and he was ticketed for failure to obey a stop sign. Schwartz suffered a broken neck and arms.



Trooper Lillard could not be reached for comment Thursday.