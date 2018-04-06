Police seeking man in armed robbery at Champaign Subway

Photo by: Provided The man entered the Subway at 1101 N. Mattis Ave., C, around 1:20 p.m. and demanded money while implying he had a weapon, according to restaurant staff, Champaign Police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Friday afternoon at the Subway restaurant across from the Kraft Heinz plant.

Champaign Police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said employees told officers who responded that around 1:20 p.m., a man entered the restaurant at 1101 N. Mattis Ave., C, and demanded money while implying he had a weapon. She said the man took an “undetermined amount of currency before fleeing the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.”

The suspect was described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s; about 5 feet, 8 inches tall; thin; with a thin moustache and a patch of hair under his bottom lip, Meaderds said. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark gray or green hoodie with a neon-green shirt underneath and has a tattoo covering the top of his right hand.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.