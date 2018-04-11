Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

C-U Public Health: no traces of "fake weed" locally
C-U Public Health: no traces of "fake weed" locally

Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:37am | Tim Ditman
Synthetic Cannabinoids
Photo by: Illinois Department of Public Health/Provided
Examples of how synthetic cannabinoids are packaged

Champaign-Urbana's public health chief said local businesses are cooperating with efforts to clamp down on synthetic cannabinoids that have killed three people in Illinois.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said she visited convenience stores, liquor stores and tobacco shops in the county and found no traces of the so-called "fake weed."  Pryde also said the shop managers allowed her to post flyers about the epidemic.

Pryde made the comments Wednesday on the WDWS Morning Show.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said since March 7, 114 people have suffered severe bleeding after using the synthetic cannabinoids. None of the reported cases are in Champaign County.

