Georgetown man killed in crash on U.S. 150 east of Oakwood

OAKWOOD — A Georgetown man was killed Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving slammed into a tree along U.S. 150 east of Oakwood.

Charles C. Kilbury, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.

Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Erick Deck said the accident happened at 9:26 p.m. on U.S. 150 near Grays Siding Road where the highway curves.

He said Mr. Kilbury was driving a four-door Toyota westbound, and for an unknown reason, the vehicle slid out of control, across the eastbound lane and into the ditch on the south side of the highway, where it struck a tree. Deck said Mr. Kilbury was ejected from the vehicle, which caught fire. A driver who came upon the scene called 911.

Deck said they are still investigating the accident, and at this time, have not been able to determine why Mr. Kilbury’s vehicle slid out of control.