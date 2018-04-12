Local farmers not worried about wet conditions - yet

East Central Illinois has been hit with plenty of precipitation the last few months, but despite it being time for farmers to start planting, they don't seem to be too concerned - at least not yet.

Just in Champaign-Urbana, there has been more than 10 inches of precipitation since February 1. Nearly five inches of snow have fallen in April.



President of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Board Mike Briggs farms in northern Champaign County. He said he is usually ready to start planting in the first week of April, but he said there is not a lot of panic at this point. He said standing water hasn't been a problem in his fields.

Briggs added that about a week of warmer temperatures and drier weather would help dry out the fields enough to begin planting.

Champaign County Farm Bureau Manager Brad Uken said the challenge of getting a successful corn and soybean crop isn't just when the seeds are planted.

Uken said area farmers would become a little more nervous if there is still a lot of planting to do in mid to late May.