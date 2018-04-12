Westville man arrested in string of burglaries in village

Photo by: Vermilion County Jail Jason T. Hudson of Westville, charged Thursday, April 12, 2018, with one count of residential burglary and three counts of possession of stolen property in a string of burglaries in Westville.

DANVILLE — A Westville man has been arrested and charged in connection with burglaries around Westville over the last few months, according to police.

Jason T. Hudson was arrested about 8 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Westville, according to Westville police Sgt. Justin Varvel.

Hudson was charged Thursday in Vermilion County Circuit Court with one count of residential burglary and three counts of possession of stolen property. He is currently in custody at the Vermilion County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Westville Police Department received a report of a burglary in the 100 block of McKinley Street. During the investigation, authorities developed information that led to Hudson's arrest, police said.

They said officers recovered some of the stolen items from the McKinley Street burglary, as well as items from previous burglaries that had been reported over the last few months. Police said their investigation into this burglary and others continues and other suspects or arrests have not been ruled out.

Earlier this year, police stepped up patrols following a spate of burglaries, including one at the home of Chief Dave Booe, whose came home one day in mid-February to find his front door open and two guns, a camcorder and jar of change missing.

In March, he told The News-Gazette that the string of burglaries were occurring at all times of the day and night, and mostly involved the theft of jewelry and cash and "a few guns."

Officers involved in the investigation that led to this arrest include Varvel as well as Capt. Allan Mackiewicz and Officer Josh Brown. They had assistance from the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group.