Jewelry store manager charged with stealing from employer

Photo by: provided Diamond Smith

URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from her employer was released from jail Friday after being charged with felony theft.

Diamond Smith, 24, who listed an address in the 2100 block of East Vermont Avenue, was charged Friday with the theft of $4,319 from the Rogers & Hollands Jewelers store at Market Place Mall, where she was a manager.

Champaign police arrested her there Thursday.

On Feb. 14, the charge alleges, Smith took cash home from the business. She told police she intended to deposit it in the bank the next day. However, store officials could find no record of a deposit for the Feb. 14 business receipts.

Assistant State's Attorney Will Lynch said Smith told Champaign police that she was sure she deposited the money on Feb. 15 and that the bank must not have made a proper record of the transaction.

Judge John Kennedy allowed Smith to be released on her own recognizance and set her next court date for April 27 to give her time to hire her own attorney.

If convicted of the theft, she faces penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.