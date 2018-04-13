Sex offender gets 6 years for again failing to register address

Photo by: provided Steven Caldwell

URBANA — A convicted sex offender with a history of not reporting his whereabouts to authorities has been sentenced to prison for six years for his most recent repeat violation.

Steven Caldwell, 35, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Tom Difanis to violation of the sex offender registration act.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said that back in February, Caldwell registered his address with Champaign police as The Times Center on East Washington Street, but police learned he was not living there.

Convicted in 2000 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Caldwell is required to register his address with police in the city in which he lives.

In 2005, 2009 and 2013, he was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender. Clifton said Caldwell had other convictions for stalking and aggravated battery.

He was given credit on his prison sentence for 63 days already served.