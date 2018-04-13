Teen charged as adult in Farmer City shooting

Photo by: DeWitt County Sheriff/Provided Michael Cummins booking photo

A 17 year-old from Farmer City is being charged as an adult for allegedly shooting another teen in that community this week.



DeWitt County State's Attorney Dan Markwell said Michael Cummins was charged Friday with aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony with a possible penalty of 6 to 30 years in prison. Cummins is being held on $500,000 bond ahead of a preliminary hearing on April 24.

DeWitt County Public Defender Richard Goff represented Cummins at Friday's hearing. He could not immediately be reached for comment.



Markwell said Cummins is accused of shooting an 18 year-old male in the abdomen with a revolver in Farmer City on Wednesday. Markwell declined to give other details of the incident. He said the victim is in stable condition in the hospital.