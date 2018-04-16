19-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash

Other Related Content Slick roads leading to multiple crashes

HENSLEY TWP. — A 19-year-old woman died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on a county road in Hensley Township.

Heather N. Clarke of Mahomet was pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m. at the scene of the crash near 2175 County Road 700 East, Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said.

An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon, and the crash is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department.