Slick roads leading to multiple crashes
Illinois State Police are responding to multiple crashes on Interstate 74 on Monday morning.
Police say the crashes are on I-74 westbound at I-57, I-74 eastbound at Mahomet, and on I-74 westbound at mile marker 213.5 in Vermilion County.
Police say bridge decks are snow and ice covered, so be sure to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
