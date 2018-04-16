Slick roads leading to multiple crashes

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Champaign Fire Department and Champaign County Sherrif's Department personnel respond after a car crashed into the guardrail on the North Staley Road overpass over Interstate 72 Monday, April 16, 2018, in Champaign. Traffic was reduced to one lane while the scene was cleared.

Illinois State Police are responding to multiple crashes on Interstate 74 on Monday morning.

Police say the crashes are on I-74 westbound at I-57, I-74 eastbound at Mahomet, and on I-74 westbound at mile marker 213.5 in Vermilion County.

Police say bridge decks are snow and ice covered, so be sure to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.