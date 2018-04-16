UPDATE: 19-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash

Other Related Content Slick roads leading to multiple crashes

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said a slick road due to Monday morning's snowy weather is to blame for a fatal crash in Hensley Township.



Lt. Brian Mennenga says shortly before 9 a.m., 19 year-old Heather Clarke of Mahomet was going east at 2175 County Road 650 East. He said the teen lost control, left the road to the south, went through a ditch and struck a tree.



The Champaign County Coroner's Office pronounced Clarke dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon.



Mennenga said there are no signs that the driver was distracted.



HENSLEY TWP. — A 19-year-old woman died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on a county road in Hensley Township.

Heather N. Clarke of Mahomet was pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m. at the scene of the crash near 2175 County Road 700 East, Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said.

An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon, and the crash is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.



