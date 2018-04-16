UPDATE: 19-year-old Mahomet woman dies in single-vehicle crash

Other Related Content Slick roads leading to multiple crashes

UPDATE, 2:44 p.m. Monday:

HENSLEY TOWNSHIP — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said a slick road caused by Monday morning's snowy weather is to blame for a fatal crash in Hensley Township east of Mahomet.

Lt. Brian Mennenga said about 9 a.m., Heather Clarke, 19, of Mahomet was driving east on County Road 2175 N near County Road 650 E when she lost control, left the road to the south, went through a ditch and struck a tree.

The Champaign County Coroner's Office pronounced Miss Clarke dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Mennenga said there are no signs that Miss Clarke was distracted.

— Tim Ditman

* * * * *

Original story:

HENSLEY TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old woman died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on a county road in Hensley Township.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Heather N. Clarke of Mahomet was pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m. at the scene of the crash on County Road 2175 N near County Road 650 E.

An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon, and the crash is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.