Danville area man killed in accident

DANVILLE — A 23-year-old Danville area man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident east of Danville, according to the Vermilion County sheriff’s department.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim has been identified as Tyler B. Brennan, of rural Danville.

Capt. Eric Deck with the sheriff’s department said deputies were called to the scene at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1970 East, north of East Voorhees Street. He said Mr. Brennan was driving north on 1970 East and lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle ran off the road and into the ditch on the west side of the roadway and overturned.

The young man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deck.

The Vermilion County sheriff’s office and the Vermilion County coroner’s office continue to investigate.