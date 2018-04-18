Rural Danville man killed in single-vehicle crash east of city

DANVILLE — A 23-year-old Danville-area man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident east of the city, according to the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim has been identified as Tyler B. Brennan of rural Danville.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Deck said deputies were called to the accident at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1970 East north of East Voorhees Street.

He said Mr. Brennan was driving north on 1970 East and lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle ran off the road and into the ditch on the west side and overturned. Mr. Brennan was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Deck said.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.