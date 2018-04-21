Early morning accident claims Newman man

BROADLANDS — A Newman man died following a single-vehicle accident in southern Champaign County early Saturday.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Clayton P. Garwood, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Illinois 49 and County Road 200 N about two miles east of Broadlands.

Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy Lillard said a preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Garwood was driving a pickup truck north on 49 about 1:20 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the road.

As the truck rolled over, Mr. Garwood was thrown out.

The highway was blocked for a few hours while police investigated.

Northrup said an autopsy was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

