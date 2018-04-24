Urbana details street closings for marathon

Other Related Content 2018 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon map

The city of Urbana will restrict parking and close several streets to through traffic for the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Urbana street closing information:

All street closings will begin at 6 a.m.. The entire route will be closed by 6:30 a.m. (Traffic will be pulsed across the route when possible). The following streets will reopen at these approximate times:

Green Street from Wright Street to Lincoln Avenue – 8:30 a.m.

Green Street from Lincoln Avenue to Race Street - 8:40 a.m.

Race Street from Green Street to Main Street - 8:45 a.m.

Main Street from Race Street to Cottage Grove Avenue - 8:50 a.m.

(One westbound lane will remain open during race)

Cottage Grove Avenue/Philo Road from Main Street to Washington Street - 9 a.m.

Washington Street from Philo Road to Kinch Street - 9:10 a.m.

(Westbound lanes will remain open from Kinch Street to Lierman Avenue during race)

Kinch Street from Washington Street to Florida Avenue - 9:15 a.m.

Florida Avenue from Kinch Street to Smith Road/Stone Creek Boulevard - 9:20 a.m.

Stone Creek Boulevard from Smith Road to Amber Lane - 9:40 a.m.

Amber Lane from Stone Creek Boulevard to Philo Road - 9:45 a.m.

(Eastbound lane will remain open from Myra Ridge to Stone Creek Boulevard during race)

McHenry Street from Philo Road to Vine Street - 9:50 a.m.

Vine Street from McHenry Street to Windsor Road - 10 a.m.

Windsor Road from Philo Road to Race Street - 10:25 a.m.

Race Street from Windsor Road to Pennsylvania Avenue - 10:40 a.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue from Race Street to Lincoln Avenue - 11 a.m.

Please make efforts to avoid the race route. Traffic will only be pulsed across the route when possible, and wait times may be considerable. A suggested beltway map (streets around town not affected by the race route) and information for traveling within the core of the community during the marathon can be found here: http://illinoismarathon.com/course-info/.

Urbana temporary parking restrictions:

Temporary parking restrictions that begin on Saturday, April 28, at 6 a.m. until further notice will be posted on the following streets:

Green Street from Busey Avenue to Cedar Street.

Main Street from Race Street to Vine Street.

Main Street from Maple Street to Cottage Grove Avenue.

Kinch Street from Washington Street to Florida Avenue.

Pennsylvania Avenue from Race Street to Lincoln Avenue.

Temporary parking restrictions will be removed as the streets reopen after the marathon.

Questions and concerns may be directed to John Collins at 217-384-2380.

For more information about the Illinois Marathon, please visit www.illinoismarathon.com.