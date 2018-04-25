Police increasing presence in school zones after 2 'stranger danger' incidents

CHAMPAIGN — Police are asking parents and students to be vigilant after two “stranger danger” incidents near Franklin Middle School this month.

Lt. Nate Rath said about 7:10 a.m. April 19, a man in a vehicle approached a 13-year-old female student near Market Street and Bradley Avenue and asked if she needed a ride and her phone number.

Then, around 7:20 a.m. today near Harris Avenue and Sherwood Terrace, a male driver asked a 14-year-old girl to come to his vehicle.

The suspect in both incidents was described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, with medium build who was driving a small silver or grey four-door vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Rath said extra officers will be in Champaign school zones for the next few days.