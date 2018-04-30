Fire destroys mobile home in Fisher; no one injured

FISHER — Fire officials said a smoke alarm did its job to alert residents during a blaze over the weekend that destroyed a mobile home.

Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Eric Stalter said crews from his department and the Cornbelt Fire Protection District responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Terry Drive around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, where a female resident reported she was drying clothes and heard a pop coming from the dryer, then saw flames.

The woman and her kids got out unharmed and are now staying with family.

Stalter said it took crews a half-hour to get the flames under control. He estimated damages at $20,000 to $30,000.