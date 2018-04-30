Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Fisher mobile home total loss after Saturday fire

Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:31am | Tim Ditman

A Fisher mobile home is a total loss, but fire officials said a smoke alarm did its job to alert residents during a blaze over the weekend.

Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Eric Stalter said crews from his department and the Cornbelt Fire Protection District responded to 31 Terry Drive at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.  He said a female resident reported that she was drying clothes and heard a pop coming from the dryer then saw flames.  The woman and her kids got out unharmed and are now staying with family.

Stalter said it took crews a half hour to get the flames under control.  He puts damages at $20,000 to $30,000.

