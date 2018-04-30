House fire in Champaign
11:45 a.m. Update
Champaign fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze at a vacant house Monday morning.
Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith says firefighters were called to 714 West Vine Street around 5:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived on scene.
Smith says a neighbor saw smoke coming from the attic and called 9-1-1.
He says the fire originated in the basement. There were no injuries.
A dollar damage estimate is not yet available.
Original
Champaign fire crews are on the scene of a house fire near the central part of the city.
Firefighters were called to the 700 block of West Vine Street around 5:45 a.m. Monday for a report of smoke coming from a house.
Further details are not yet available.
