House fire in Champaign

11:45 a.m. Update

Champaign fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze at a vacant house Monday morning.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith says firefighters were called to 714 West Vine Street around 5:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived on scene.

Smith says a neighbor saw smoke coming from the attic and called 9-1-1.

He says the fire originated in the basement. There were no injuries.

A dollar damage estimate is not yet available.

Original

Champaign fire crews are on the scene of a house fire near the central part of the city.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of West Vine Street around 5:45 a.m. Monday for a report of smoke coming from a house.

Further details are not yet available.