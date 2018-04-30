Small fire forces evacuation at UI dorm

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Students wait outside as firefighters from the Urbana Fire Department investigate an electrical hazard caused by fire sprinklers at Oglesby Hall, which is part of the Florida Avenue Residence Halls, on Monday. A small fire, which has since been extinguished, caused the sprinklers to release and forced scores of students to evacuate the building. No injuries were reported.

URBANA — A small fire set the sprinklers off at a University of Illinois residence hall Monday afternoon.

UI Police spokesman Patrick Wade said a “very small fire” started in a computer media room at Oglesby Hall, possibly from a computer that overheated.

That triggered the sprinklers, which extinguished the fire. But water from the sprinklers also started dripping onto a power source, and officials were concerned about the electrical system in the building, Wade said.

“Just as a precuation the building was evacuated, and we have some electricians out there working on that issue,” he said.

UI Housing staff members were also on hand to help displaced residents.

By 1:20 p.m., an Illini Alert said the issue had been resolved and that residents were allowed back into the building.

There were no injuries, police said.