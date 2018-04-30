Small fire forces evacuation at UI dorm
URBANA — A small fire set the sprinklers off at a University of Illinois residence hall Monday afternoon.
UI Police spokesman Patrick Wade said a “very small fire” started in a computer media room at Oglesby Hall, possibly from a computer that overheated.
That triggered the sprinklers, which extinguished the fire. But water from the sprinklers also started dripping onto a power source, and officials were concerned about the electrical system in the building, Wade said.
“Just as a precuation the building was evacuated, and we have some electricians out there working on that issue,” he said.
UI Housing staff members were also on hand to help displaced residents.
By 1:20 p.m., an Illini Alert said the issue had been resolved and that residents were allowed back into the building.
There were no injuries, police said.
