Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Garage fire spreads to second house in west Champaign

Arson fire does $6,000 in damages to Mahomet church playground
| Subscribe

More Local

Arson fire does $6,000 in damages to Mahomet church playground

Tue, 05/01/2018 - 2:26pm | Tim Ditman

Authorities are looking for the public's help after arsonists did $6,000 in damages to the playground at a Mahomet church.

Champaign County Sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said it happened at Mahomet Christian Church, 908 North Lake of the Woods Road, last Friday night. He said a person or people set fire to several plastic structures, then left.  A neighbor saw smoke and called first responders.

Apperson said the flames had three points of origin, so investigators are certain the blaze was intentionally set.

If you have information on this crime, call the sheriff's office at 384-1204 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.

Sections (2):News, Local