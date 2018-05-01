Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Dangerous fire conditions today
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 7:50am | Michael Kiser

The National Weather Service says part of East Central Illinois will be under dangerous fire conditions from noon Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The red flag warning includes Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion counties.

South winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts around 30 miles per hour, are expected. Afternoon humidity is also expected to fall to around 20 to 25 percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.

