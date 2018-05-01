Garage fire spreads to second house in west Champaign

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Firefighters from the Champaign Fire Department respond to a fire at 805 and 803 Bellepark Drive Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Champaign. Image

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — Firefighters were called to a smoky fire in a west Champaign neighborhood Tuesday that started in the garage of one house and jumped to a second house.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters found a two-car detached garage behind the home at 805 Bellepark Drive engulfed in flames when they arrived about 2:15 p.m.

The occupants of the single-story ranch house were home. Smith said neighbors reported the fire.

That fire was so hot that it melted a portion of the siding of the house at 805 but also extended to the house next door to the north.

Smith said first the siding on 803 Bellepark melted, then the fire got into the attic.

“It was a very hot fire, a lot of smoke. I was seeing it blocks away,” he said.

The two-car garage did not have vehicles inside and was destroyed. Smith said they’re still trying to figure out what started the fire.

The neighbors to the north will be unable to live in their home for a while and the people living at 805, who lost their garage, will be temporarily displaced because power to both homes had to be shut off.

Smith said there was a concerted effort to rotate crews in and out of the fires to keep firefighters from overheating.

* * * * *

Original story, published 2:10 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters are sizing up a smoky fire in a west Champaign neighborhood.

Preliminary reports are that a two-car garage in the 800 block of Bellepark Drive is on fire.

The call came in at 2:15 p.m.

News-Gazette photographer Stephen Haas said it appears that wind caused the garage fire at that house to jump to the house to the north, which also is producing heavy smoke and fire throughout the living area.

Both are small single-story ranch homes.

Minutes after the call to Bellepark Drive, firefighters were also sent to the Rockwell Automation plant in the 2800 block of Bloomington Road, where two vehicles were reported on fire.

At 3 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a “red flag” warning for Champaign and Vermilion counties from noon to 7 p.m.

The weather service warned that low afternoon humidity and winds of 15 to 25 mph could combine to make fires spread quickly. The service recommended against any outdoor burning.

This is a developing story.