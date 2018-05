Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Rescue personnel tend to an accident on Interstate 74 westbound on Tuesday morning.

9:30 a.m. Update

Illinois State Police say all lanes of I-74 westbound between Urbana and St. Joseph are now open after a three-vehicle crash earlier this morning.

Original

Illinois State Police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74 between the University Avenue exit in Urbana and St. Joseph.

At mile marker 189. one lane of traffic is blocked.

More to come