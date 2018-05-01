UPDATE: Electricity back after Paxton power outage

Photo by: Screenshot Ameren's online outage map shows more than 3,000 customers were without power Tuesday afternoon.

PAXTON -- More than 3,000 customers were without power near Paxton Tuesday afternoon, according to Ameren's online outage map.

The outage in Ford County appears to have started around 3:15 p.m. and power was not expected to be restored until around 5:45 p.m.

"We are patrolling to identify the issue," said Ameren spokeswoman Marcelyn Love. "When talking about something that large, it's likely some type of an issue at one of the substations."

The outage map also showed another 1,200 customers without power near Foosland in northern Champaign County and more than 500 without power near Rankin in northern Vermilion County.

By 4 p.m., Will Brumleve, editor of News-Gazette Media's Ford County Record, said his power had already been restored in Paxton.

At 4:26 p.m., Love said, "Power to all customers has been restored."