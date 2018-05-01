UPDATE: Three injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-74 west of St. Joseph

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Rescue personnel tend to an accident on Interstate 74 westbound on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m.:

URBANA — Three people from St. Joseph were injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 between St. Joseph and Urbana.

Illinois State Police said at 7:43 a.m., Susan Prather, 54, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee west on I-74 at mile marker 189 when she failed to slow down for traffic ahead of a work zone and hit a Toyota Camry driven by Adam Schuster, 46. The collision forced Shuster's car into the median, where it hit the wire barrier.

After hitting Schuster's Camry, Prather's car continued forward and hit the left rear corner of a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Debra Routh, 55, who had slowed down as traffic ahead of her merged into the right lane because of the construction. The collision knocked Routh's vehicle partially into the ditch on the right-hand shoulder, facing east.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts and all went to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment. Schuster and Prather were treated and released. Hospital officials had no information on Routh.

Prather was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and for driving an uninsured vehicle.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m.:

Illinois State Police say all lanes of I-74 westbound between Urbana and St. Joseph are now open after a three-vehicle crash earlier this morning.

* * * * *

Original story, published 7:30 a.m.:

Illinois State Police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at mile marker 189 on westbound Interstate 74 between the University Avenue exit in Urbana and St. Joseph. One lane of traffic is blocked.