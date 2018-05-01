UPDATE: Two dogs rescued, one cat dies in Urbana basement fire

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette A firefighter from the Urbana Fire Department carries a dog that was rescued from inside the house as crews respond to a fire at 1208 Berkley Ave., Urbana, on Tuesday, May 1, 2018,.

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m.:

URBANA — Two dogs were rescued but one cat died in a fire that started in the basement of a house in northern part of the city.

Urbana Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said about 4:20 p.m., firefighters were sent to a two-story brick house in the 1200 block of Berkley Avenue. When they arrived, they found flames coming out of the north side of the basement.

“One neighbor called 911 while another neighbor started using a garden hose on some plants that were burning outside the house,” Edwards said.

He said firefighters put out the blaze within five minutes.

Edwards said firefighters rescued two dogs from the house, which is about a block east of Crystal Lake Park, between Oakland Avenue and Bailey Street.

“We also found a cat, but the cat didn’t make it,” Edwards said. “We did CPR on the cat for 10 to 15 minutes.”

No firefighters were injured.

Investigators remained at the scene on Tuesday night to determine the cause of the fire and the exact location where it started.

At 3 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a “red flag” warning for Champaign and Vermilion counties from noon to 7 p.m. warning that low afternoon humidity and winds of 15 to 25 mph could combine to make fires spread quickly.

* * * * *

Original story, published 4:25 p.m.:

