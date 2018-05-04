UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after multiple-vehicle crash on I-74 west of Ogden

UPDATE, 1:52 p.m.:

OGDEN — An Illinois man driving too fast near a construction zone Friday morning on Interstate 74 caused a multiple-vehicle collision that sent two people to the hospital.

Illinois State Police at Pesotum said the accident happened at 7:32 a.m. on the westbound side of the interstate at mile marker 196, about a mile west of Ogden.

Police said Eddie Miller, 57, of Mossville was driving a semitrailer truck in the right lane and attempted to slow down for construction-zone traffic. He swerved to the left and hit a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer, then crossed back into the right lane, hitting a car and a sport utility vehicle.

Miller's truck then left the road and came to rest in the median while the other three vehicles he hit went off the road on the right shoulder.

Two people were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. All were wearing seat belts, police said.

Miller was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 11:45 a.m.:

OGDEN — Illinois State Police remain on the scene of multiple accidents on I-74 near Ogden after two crashes there earlier this morning.

Police say the first crash happened on I-74 westbound at mile marker 197 and involved four vehicles. The second crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred in the traffic backup from the first one.

There is a significant traffic backup, so expect delays and use caution as you approach the area or find an alternate route.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m.

OGDEN — Illinois State Police say there has been another accident on I-74 near Ogden, following a crash in that same area earlier this morning.

The three-car accident happened on I-74 westbound near the site of the first crash at mile marker 197. Police say the second crash happened in the traffic backup from the first one, which included four vehicles. The first accident was initially reported as a two-vehicle crash.

Expect delays and use caution as you approach the area or find an alternate route.

* * * * *

Original story, published 6:30 a.m. Friday:

OGDEN — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Ogden.

State Police say that the accident occurred on I-74 westbound at mile marker 197 and involves a semitrailer truck in the median and a pickup truck and trailer. There is debris all over the left lane.

Traffic is backing up and there will be delays. Use caution as you approach the area.