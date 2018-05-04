Update: Traffic remains backed up on I-74 due to two accidents

Update 11:45 a.m.

Illinois State Police remain on the scene of multiple accidents on I-74 near Ogden after two crashes there earlier this morning.

Police say the first crash happened on I-74 westbound at mile marker 197 and involved four vehicles. The second crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred in the traffic backup from the first one.

There is a significant traffic backup, so expect delays and use caution as you approach the area or find an alternate route.

Update 9:45 a.m.

Illinois State Police say there has been another accident on I-74 near Ogden, following a crash in that same area earlier this morning.

The three car accident happened on I-74 westbound, near the site of the first crash at mile marker 197. Police say the second crash happened in the traffic backup from the first one, which included four vehicles. The first accident was initially reported as a two vehicle crash.

Expect delays and use caution as you approach the area or find an alternate route.

Original

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Ogden.

State Police say that the accident occurred on I-74 westbound at mile marker 197 and involves a semi in the median and pick-up truck and trailer. There is debris all over the left lane.

Traffic is backing up and there will be delays. Use caution as you approach the area.