Two-vehicle crash blocks traffic on I-57 near Mattoon

COLES COUNTY -- State police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 involving a semi-trailer and a car.

The crash happened near milepost 189 near Mattoon, according to Master Sgt. Heather Apperson.

"Numerous tow trucks are on scene for the removal of the vehicles from the center median," Apperson said. "One lane of traffic is currently shut down for both the northbound and the southbound lanes of travel. Please use caution and expect delays when traveling through the area."