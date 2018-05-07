With United Way move comes new home for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Photo by: Google Maps The United Way building at 404 West Church Street in Champaign Other Related Content United Way moving to Savoy after selling office to Green Street Realty

It’s moving season for not just the United Way of Champaign County, but also the two tenants that live in the agency’s Church Street building rent-free: Big Brothers Big Sisters and the AFL-CIO.



The United Way is relocating from 404 West Church Street in Champaign to 5 Dunlap Court in Savoy. The AFL-CIO will move with the agency, but Big Brothers Big Sisters has found a new home at 136 West Main Street in downtown Urbana.



Big Brothers Big Sisters program manager James Benson said the community should not notice a change in services offered.



“I feel like this is a good opportunity to not just for us, but also the United Way,” Benson said. “They are a non-profit as well, and through the kindness of members of the community they’re able to get out of a building that needs extensive repairs. And at the same time, that allows us to see what’s out there in the community and see if we can get a space that better suits our needs and keeps us in the community where we’re needed.”



Big Brothers Big Sisters will move this Friday, while the United Way will move on May 16th.



Green Street Realty now owns the Church Street property. The realty group’s owner, Chris Saunders, could not be reached for comment on the future plans for the building.