Elliott man dead after house fire

Photo by: Sheryl Schunke/News-Gazette Media The scene this morning in Elliott, where a man was found dead after a house fire.

ELLIOTT — An Elliott man was found dead in his home after firefighters from four agencies responded to a fire there Tuesday morning.

Elliott Fire Chief Bill Smith said his agency responded to a report of a fire at a home at 203 N. Maple St. around 10:20 a.m. Upon arrival, Smith said, there were flames and smoke coming from the home.

Found inside was the lifeless body of the man who lived there, Smith said.

Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner identified the deceased as Jeremy C. Turner. Mr. Turner was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m., Flessner said.

Flessner said an autopsy would be conducted Wednesday morning at the Champaign County morgue to determine the cause of death.

Smith said the house was destroyed by the blaze. Smith said firefighters were still on scene as of 2 p.m. Tuesday but noted that the fire was under control.

Smith said the cause and origin of the fire remained undetermined. An investigator for the state fire marshal’s office was at the scene Tuesday afternoon, Smith noted.

Responding to the fire were volunteer firefighters from Elliott, Gibson City, Roberts and Melvin.