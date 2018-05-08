Multiple crashes close northbound I-57 near Pesotum

PESOTUM -- State police responded to multiple crashes around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 57 south of Pesotum.

I-57 northbound is shut down at milepost 218, Master Sgt. Mark Holley said, and traffic is being rerouted at exit 212 near Tuscola onto Route 45 to the 220 entrance ramp near Pesotum. It is expected to be closed until about 6:30 p.m.

I-57 southbound is down to one lane, Holley said.