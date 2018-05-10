Area lawmakers optimistic on state budget

Two area lawmakers say they are somewhat optimistic in the chances that there will be a state budget in place by the end of this month.

The General Assembly has until May 31st to pass a budget with a simple majority or the legislature will have to have a super majority to pass one after that date.

The state went two years without a budget before lawmakers passed one last July for this current fiscal year, which ends on June 30th.

Democratic Senator Scott Bennett of Champaign says he is optimistic with the people, who are directly involved in the budget negotiations.

Bennett says he does not get the sense that there is an appetite for another income tax increase like lawmakers passed last summer.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Chapin Rose of Mahomet says he is encouraged by the tone of the budget meetings.

Rose says Senate Democrats seem to be more willing to work toward some solutions than the House Democrats do.

But he adds there seems to be less partisanship than in previous years.

Rose says he feels much better than he has the last three years about the chances of getting a budget done relatively close to May 31st.