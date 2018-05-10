Fire displaces Champaign family

CHAMPAIGN - Firefighters are trying to find the reason for a fire Wednesday night that displaced a central Champaign family.

A release from Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said a resident of the house at 505 S. Lynn St. found smoke coming from behind the refrigerator about 7:40 p.m., got others out of the house, and called for help.

Firefighters found smoke and fire inside and determined that the fire had started in the basement of the two-story house.

The fire was put out quickly but remains under investigtion.

It was reported at the same time a brief storm that produced heavy rain and lightning was rolling through the area.